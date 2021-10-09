GameDay Live Blog: Hogs Blink at End Against Ole Miss

It's a battle to keep preseason goals still in front of the winner as Razorbacks, Rebels renew old rivalry

Ole Miss is wearing powder blue helmets and jerseys with white pants. Hogs in traditional road uniforms.

Arkansas won the toss, chose to receive and started at their own 25.

The Razorbacks get a first down, then punt and the Rebels' Braylon Sanders nearly broke it completely, but was pushed out of bounds at their own 39.

The Hogs' defense got a three-and-out, then got the ball back at their own 18.

1Q 4:17: KJ Jefferson scores the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run with no one from Ole Miss apparently interested in trying to tackle him. Rebels' defense has a massive lack of interest in tackling. Hogs 7, Ole Miss 0

First quarter ends with Ole Miss driving into the Red Zone while the Hogs are struggling to tackle Matt Corral much like the Rebels have with Jefferson.

2Q 13:35: Ole Miss converted three fourth-down conversions in one drive to the Hogs' 5 and Corral scores by running over Hog defenders and PAT is wide left. Hogs 7, Ole Miss 6

2Q 10:32: Trelon Smith gets into the end zone on a 14-yard run and after a review to see if left knee is down early, the touchdown stands. Hogs 14, Ole Miss 6

2Q 9:53: Rebels answer immediately as Hogs blow a secondary coverage and an easy 67-yard pass from Matt Corral to Dontario Drummond. Corral bulls his way into end zone for 2-point conversion and it's tied up. Hogs 14, Ole Miss 14

2Q :42: Ole Miss offensive line getting big push and Matt Corral showing up big time. Scrambles up the middle for a 7-yard score. Ole Miss 21, Hogs 14

Arkansas tries a Hail Mary into the end zone, but KJ Jefferson's pass is picked off and the Rebels have a 21-14 lead.

3Q 11:38: Ole Miss opens a two-score lead with a 50-yard field goal by Caden Costa. Ole Miss 24, Hogs 14

3Q 7:30: KJ Jefferson finds tight end Trey Knox in the end zone for a 3-yard score. Ole Miss 24, Hogs 21

Pittman telling offense "we have 'em right where we want 'em" captured by ESPN coming out of break after KJ Jefferson scoring pass to Trey Knox.

Kiffin goes for first down on fourth-and-1 from his own 34-yard line and Grant Morgan, John Ridgeway stop running up middle and Hogs get a short field.

3Q 4:24: Cam Little drills a 31-yard field goal after defense stops a fourth-and-1 running attempt by Ole Miss. Hogs 24, Ole Miss 24

3Q 3:34: It doesn't take long for Ole Miss to answer as Snoop Conner goes up the middle of the Hogs' defense for a 51-yard score. Ole Miss 31, Hogs 24

3Q 1:42: KJ Jefferson dives into end zone after back-to-back circus catches (and he did dive and get flipped over going in for score). We are tied again. Hogs 31, Ole Miss 31

4Q 13:13: Okay, there is almost zero defense being played Snoop Conner breaks free over left side for 31-yard scoring run. Over-under was 66.5. Ole Miss 38, Hogs 31

4Q 11:12: Former Warren Lumberjack Treylon Burks takes a short pass from KJ Jefferson over the middle and scoots down the right sideline for a 20-yard score. Nobody can stop anybody. Hogs 38, Ole Miss 38

4Q 9:01: Snoop Conner runs it in from 1 yard out after a 59-yard bomb from Matt Corral to Braylon Sanders to set it up. This may qualify as the first SEC outdoor track meet of the season. Ole Miss 45, Hogs 38

In a 45-38 game where you have to score touchdowns every possession, the Hogs just had to punt with 5:39 to play. Now the defense has to get a stop ... somehow.

Hogs' defense responds with a stop aided by some Ole Miss penalties and Arkansas gets the ball at their own 35 with 3:59 left and trailing, 45-38.

4Q 1:22: KJ Jefferson scrambles in when Ole Miss defense breaks down, but the question is if they left the Rebels with too much time or is it another overtime in this series? Hogs 45, Ole Miss 45

4Q 1:07: Hogs' secondary breaks down and Matt Corral hits a wide open Braylon Sanders down the right sideline for a 68-yard scoring pass. Ole Miss 52, Hogs 45

4Q End Game: KJ Jefferson throws to Warren Thompson for score at the end of the regulation. Sam Pittman decides to go for 2 and the pass is too high to be caught. FINAL: Ole Miss 52, Hogs 51

