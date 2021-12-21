Levis Channels Inner Schwartzenegger in Announcement

While Arkansas will have to fight through the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M to reach the SEC championship game, Kentucky's only consistent competition for a shot at the title is Georgia, giving the Wildcats much better odds.

Those odds increased even more with quarterback Will Levis's epic announcement of his return seen below.

Levis chose to use one of Arnold Schwartzenegger's most iconic lines to let Kentucky fans know he would be back as a Wildcat and ready to attempt another run at the SEC East title.

Kentucky's game at Ole Miss on Oct. 1 could go a long way in determining where Arkansas finishes in next year's final standings.