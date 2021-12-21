Skip to main content
    Levis Channels Inner Schwartzenegger in Announcement

    Return of star quarterback increases odds of Hogs winning SEC West
    Author:

    While Arkansas will have to fight through the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M to reach the SEC championship game, Kentucky's only consistent competition for a shot at the title is Georgia, giving the Wildcats much better odds.

    Those odds increased even more with quarterback Will Levis's epic announcement of his return seen below. 

    Levis chose to use one of Arnold Schwartzenegger's most iconic lines to let Kentucky fans know he would be back as a Wildcat and ready to attempt another run at the SEC East title.

    Kentucky's game at Ole Miss on Oct. 1 could go a long way in determining where Arkansas finishes in next year's final standings.

    Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the Governor's Cup trophy after the Wildcats defeated Louisville 52-21 Saturday night. Nov. 27, 2021 Louisville Vs Kentucky 2021 Governors Cup
