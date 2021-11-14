Live Updates: Razorbacks Look to Finish November Strong Starting in Baton Rouge

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to bring the Golden Boot back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2015.

Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) is set to take on LSU (4-5, 2-4) in a rivalry game that will certainly impact their chances at a New Years Day bowl bid. The Tigers have been on a roller coaster this season and are currently dead last in the SEC West standings.

Several weeks ago it was announced that LSU mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron. Since that announcement, the Tigers have lost two straight and stumble into Saturday’s Golden Boot game below .500.

Arkansas enters the game on a two-game winning streak and is hoping to increase their chances at a quality bowl bid. The last time the Razorbacks played in a post-New Years Day bowl game was the 2011 Cotton Bowl.

The last time Arkansas won in Baton Rouge was the 2015 season, when they defeated the No. 9 LSU Tigers, 31-14, in a prime-time matchup at Tiger Stadium.

1st Quarter

LSU receives the opening kick and will start their first drive from the 25-yard line.

PUNT - Arkansas forces a three-and-out. Avery Atkins punts for 49 yards and Bryce Stephens returns 26 yards to the Ark 47.

FIELD GOAL GOOD - Arkansas starts drive with an 18-yard pass from KJ Jefferson to Blake Kern, but were stopped on the next three plays. Cam Little kicks a 48-yard field goal. Hogs lead 3-0

Razorbacks kickoff to Tigers.

PUNT - LSU reached Razorback territory but the Arkansas defense got a crucial 3rd down sack (T. Carter) and forced LSU to punt.

PUNT - Arkansas goes three-and-out and punts it right back to LSU. Reid Bauer punt for 46 yards, Trey Palmer returns for 12 yards to Ark 43.

FIELD GOAL GOOD - LSU completes a 9-play, 28-yard drive with a Cade York 34 yard field goal. TIED 3-3

Tigers kickoff to Razorbacks.

PUNT - Arkansas goes three-and-out and punt it away to LSU. Bauer punts for 37 yards, Palmer returns for 10 yards to Ark 40.

End of 1st Quarter: Razorbacks 3 - Tigers 3

2nd Quarter

TOUCHDOWN LSU - On the first play of the 2nd quarter, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completes a 29-yard pass to Jack Bech for a TD. XP good. Hogs trail 3-10

Tigers kickoff to Razorbacks.

PUNT - Arkansas goes three-and-out and is forced to punt. Bauer punt for 57 yards, returned 21 yards to LSU 41.

