Live Updates: Missouri vs. Arkansas to Wrap Up Season

The Razorbacks are looking to improve their bowl positioning with an eighth win, which would be there best regular season since 2011.

Arkansas and Missouri meet for the final game of the regular season Friday afternoon at 2:30 on CBS and FuboTV.

We'll have updates from Razorback Stadium below.

1Q 10:01: Arkansas manages to get the defense off the field with Missouri over-throws a sure-fire touchdown pass on third down. KJ Jefferson breaks free up the middle for 49 yards but penalties and breakdowns in the offensive line stall the drive and Cam Little kicks a 36-yard field goal. Hogs 3, Missouri 0

Everybody is set and Senior Day completed for Arkansas as we await kickoff.

