Looking At Best (and Worst) Scenarios for Hogs This Year

Fans would be happy with a bowl game, but is there a chance they could do more than that?

Winning three conference games last year only increased the expectations for this season for Sam Pittman and his staff.

Another brutally tough schedule awaits this year’s unit.

Let’s take a look at best-case, worst-case scenarios for the Hogs:

Best case: 8-4 (5-3 or 4-4)

This would be the best regular season since 2011 if it were to happen.

It would involve winning all nonconference games except Texas or winning all four and winning four SEC games.

If Arkansas beats the teams it did last year and figured out how to beat Texas A&M or Missouri (or even both) it could do this.

Asking them to win at Georgia, at LSU and at Alabama seems too tall a task.

Plus beating A&M as good as the Aggies are projected to be seems unwise as well.

Either way, eight wins would make Hog Nation ecstatic.

Worst case: 4-8 or 3-9 (1-7 or 0-8)

This is a very pessimistic outlook but if catastrophic injuries were to occur, whether at quarterback or to players like Treylon Burks, K.J. Jefferson or Jalen Catalon or Grant Morgan, things could really go awry.

The schedule isn’t easy. Everyone got a full offseason and full spring drills this time around.

There are still legitimate question marks at almost every position group for the Hogs, and their depth isn’t quite there yet.

That being said, it’s hard to believe that the team will take a step back instead of improving on last year’s finish.

Bottom line, expect the Razorbacks to at least be flirting with bowl eligibility as the weather gets colder.