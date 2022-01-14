Another Hogs' DB Lands at LSU

A couple of members in LSU's secondary will be familiar to Arkansas quarterbacks when they play in November.

Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks, Jr., joins Joe Foucha with the Tigers, per an announcement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Brooks, from Harvey, La., played in every game for the Hogs last season with 48 tackles, an interception, four passes broken up and a pair of recovered fumbles.

Is the second former Arkansas defensive back to go to LSU. Foucha announced earlier this week he was headed back home to Louisiana, too.

The Hogs' defense has seen eight starters gone, four with eligibility left.

Cornerback Montaric Brown and defensive lineman John Ridgeway aren't coming back with a bonus COVID season available to them, entering their names into the available players for the NFL Draft.

