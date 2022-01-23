Skip to main content
Hogs Land Former OU Tight End Commit

4-star recruit hails from team that had one of the most dominant seasons in Oklahoma high school history

Razorback Communications

A second prospect day in as many weeks is off to a hot start for Sam Pittman's Razorback team.

Luke Hasz, a 6-4, 225lbs 4-star tight end from Bixby, Oklahoma announced his commitment shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Hasz was previously committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, but decommitted in early December as part of the fallout of Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure. 

The junior will enter his senior year with 1,139 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns with a 17.5 yards per catch average. 

Fans can check out Hasz's highlights here: LUKE HASZ HIGHLIGHTS

Bixby is a city of about 27,000 people near Broken Arrow. The Spartans went 13-0 with wins over traditional national powerhouse programs Mansfield Timberview out of Texas and Jenks in Oklahoma. 

Jenks provided the only competition for Bixby in a 23-15 slugfest. The Spartans won their remaining games by an average score of 64-11.

Former Razorback and current tight ends coach Dowell Loggains led Hasz's recruitment.

