Who Paced Improving Offense for Hogs?

    • October 31, 2021
    Lykes Comes Off Bench for Spark; Notae Puts Up 21

    Complete press conference with Chris Lykes and JD Notae after win over North Texas
    It's been awhile since Arkansas' Chris Lykes has come off the bench.

    You have to go all the way back to his freshman season at Miami, but he did it again Saturday night and his steal and layup late helped pave the way to a 68-60 by the Razorbacks over North Texas at Bud Walton Arena.

    "I've embraced it," he said later. "It gives you a different kind of vibe coming off the bench. You're able to see the pace of the game and evaluate how you're going to play out there."

    Lykes put up 14 points, but it was the steal and layup that might have prevented a game being more difficult down the stretch.

    The Hogs needed something to slow down a 9-0 run by North Texas that had cut a big deficit down to 50-45 with 8:28 to play.

    "I don't mind coming off the bench at all," Lykes said. "I just try to bring energy when I get out there."

    JD Notae led all scorers with 21 points.

    "We shot the ball well," Notae said later. "A lot better than we did the last game (the win over East Central last Sunday)."

    The Hogs shot 42% from the field for the game which is considerably better than the game Sunday that nobody really wants to think about for awhile.

    "We are more comfortable with each other," Lykes said. "We've got a lot of new guys and a lot of guys that can make plays."

    You can watch the complete press conference with Lykes and Notae above.

