Dad Flashing 'Horns Down' Wasn't Expected by Commit

Malachi Singleton on Sitting Down with Hogs' Sam Pittman, Kendal Briles

"They are both goofy," latest commitment for Razorbacks said on The Morning Rush

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Malachi Singleton, a composite three-star dual-threat quarterback from North Cobb, Georgia, is already doing interviews.

And his father flashed the "Horns Down" during his commitment to Arkansas on Monday on the CBS Sports Network.

"I didn't know he was going to do that at all," he said on The Morning Rush statewide radio show Tuesday morning with Tye Richardson. "I really didn't know that was an Arkansas thing. I thought it was an Oklahoma thing."

He'll learn quickly the absolute hatred many Hogs' fans have for anything in burnt orange.

Once again, though, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles made a big impression.

"They use a lot of humor," Singleton said during the interview. "They are both goofy, especially coach Pittman. At the same time, they get straight to business.

"Getting to know them has been something special."

KJ Jefferson-Sam Pittman-Outback Bowl

Singleton picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Central Florida, Georgia, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina State and other programs.

He visited the Razorbacks on Friday and Saturday with his mother and father. He also visited in March and for the Mississippi State game on Nov. 6.

Fayetteville was not really what he expected ... and that worked to the Hogs' favor.

Kendal Briles-Penn State

"I'm not going to lie, I thought it was really country," he said on the radio. "When you get there it's really nice. It's like a regular college town."

That's something he's passing on to other recruits in the state of Georgia, which produces a large number of quality players every year.

"I've built bonds with a lot of guys in Georgia and people have already been hitting me up," he said. "I've got a lot of leverage on some Georgia kids, so be expecting some more commitments from Georgia kids."

Malachi Singleton-Recruiting
