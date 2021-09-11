See What Marty Smith, ESPN Network, UA Did for One Razorback Fan Friday Night

- Publish date:
Social Media Hype for Razorbacks-Longhorns Game
The hype began way before Saturday morning, but the anticipation for the Texas-Arkansas game kicked into high gear and social media has been buzzing.
Maybe the most touching thing was Marty Smith getting two tickets to the game to a Razorback fan that has had a rough few months:
Baby Reese picked the winner of the game (but either way she picked how can you get mad at a baby?) and sat on the Texas helmet:
Of course Paul Finebaum finally did something Arkansas fans like, but built up the drama and Tim Tebow fell out:
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman got into adding a little fuel to the fire Friday with an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show:
And, of course, nothing could compete with Jordan Rodgers helping Tim Tebow with grooming issues before the broadcast: