September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Social Media Hype for Razorbacks-Longhorns Game

Saturday morning began with SEC Network shows from Fayetteville and have continued through the morning as the buildup to kickoff starts.
Author:

The hype began way before Saturday morning, but the anticipation for the Texas-Arkansas game kicked into high gear and social media has been buzzing.

Maybe the most touching thing was Marty Smith getting two tickets to the game to a Razorback fan that has had a rough few months:

Baby Reese picked the winner of the game (but either way she picked how can you get mad at a baby?) and sat on the Texas helmet:

Of course Paul Finebaum finally did something Arkansas fans like, but built up the drama and Tim Tebow fell out:

Recommended Articles

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman got into adding a little fuel to the fire Friday with an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show:

And, of course, nothing could compete with Jordan Rodgers helping Tim Tebow with grooming issues before the broadcast:

091121-Greg Stanfill-Marty Smith
Football

See What Marty Smith, ESPN Network, UA Did for One Razorback Fan Friday Night

091121-Home Horns Down
Football

Razorback Fan Decorates Front Yard Ahead of Texas Game with ’Horns Down Logo

Malik Hornsby
Football

Another Slow Start by Jefferson Could Get Hornsby in Game for Hogs

090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
Football

What Are Three Biggest Keys for Razorbacks, Longhorns, in Series Renewal?

091021-Tim Tebow
Football

Tebow Thinks Electric Atmosphere Around Fayetteville Could Be Good for Razorbacks

091021-Jordan Rodgers
Football

See What SEC Network's Rodgers Thinks About Hogs’ Chances Against ’Horns

091021-Ryan McGee-Marty Smith
Football

SEC Network Show Hosts McGee, Smith Looking for Good Matchup with Hogs-’Horns

Tyson Morris
Football

How the Hogs’ Offense Does Against Texas’ Defense Likely Key to Saturday’s Game