Here's Your Chance to Sound Off

    December 13, 2021
    Monday Morning Question: Pittman's Value

    Tell us how much you think Pittman is currently worth as the Razorbacks' head coach
    Arkansas fans got word this past week that the price of doing business with Sam Pittman as head coach would most likely go up with the departure of former agent Judy Henry in favor of college football super agent Jimmy Sexton.

    Over the weekend, it became clear Sexton had sent Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek a specific number for Pittman's services, and reports indicate it will at least double his current contract.

    After watching fans give their two cents worth over church coffee stations and social media, the All Hogs team has decided to give you a larger platform to be heard.

    Vote for how much you think Pittman should receive in his next contract. You can then leave your thoughts on why you voted the way you did.

    We'll write a follow-up story on Tuesday revealing the results, and might even include your comments. Feel free to add your name and city to the comments if you would like to be recognized, or don't if you would like to take a more incognito approach.

    You can vote as often as you would like, so keep coming back to All Hogs and click on the story link each time you think you want to make your voice just a little louder.

