Here's Your Chance to Sound Off

Arkansas fans got word this past week that the price of doing business with Sam Pittman as head coach would most likely go up with the departure of former agent Judy Henry in favor of college football super agent Jimmy Sexton.

Over the weekend, it became clear Sexton had sent Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek a specific number for Pittman's services, and reports indicate it will at least double his current contract.

