Franklin Hasn't Watched Game Film on Hogs

Penn State head coach James Franklin on...

EXCITEMENT OF BEING IN THE OUTBACK BOWL

Really excited about being in the Outback Bowl and being in Tampa. We have some players from the area as well, so it will be great for them, really for our entire organization and university representing the Big 10, represent Penn State the right way, and play a great opponent like Arkanasas.

ON WHETHER HIS PLAYERS ARE FIRED UP

Our guys are fired up, there’s no doubt about it. To be playing in a New Year 1 bowl game in Tampa. Outback Bowl. Tremendous history. And obviously against an SEC opponent. Our guys are really excited about the opportunity.

SIGNIFICANCE OF PLAYING ON NEW YEAR’S DAY

We have been fortunate to play in a bunch of New Year First bowl games, and this will be another one. So our guys are used to kind of the routine and how we go about it. But this venue will be special. The opponent will be special. Our guys are excited about the opportunity.

HARDEST THING ABOUT GETTING READY FOR THE GAME

We’re at a point right now, I’ve been on the road recruiting since this bowl was announced, so we haven’t really had the opportunity, at least myself, the guys back in the office have, but I haven’t had the opportunity to watch them on tape yet. We’re doing that process right now. I’ve got practice on Saturday.

ON BEING ABLE TO PLAY MORE NORMAL BOWL GAME

I think it’s great. Obviously we’re still working through this in our country, but to able to get back some type of normalcy. There was questions about whether we would be able to have full stadiums and things like that. We averaged 106,000 fans per game this past year, so to be able to come down here and have a normal bowl – a lot of our guys haven’t experienced that yet – so it will be a fantastic opportunity for them as well.

HOW WELL PENN STATE FANS TRAVEL

I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re here. Penn State has a great reputation, they travel well. We have a large number of fans and alumni in Florida as well. I think it will be a great environment and the place will be rocking come January first.