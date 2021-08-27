Nobody Knows Who No. 2 Receiver Is Behind Burks

Treylon Burks is the clear No. 1 receiver for Arkansas and Sam Pittman named nearly every player on the roster Thursday evening.

Sam Pittman apparently likes all of the wide receivers on the team but it's clear no one has emerged as the No. 2 player behind Treylon Burks.

During fall camp Burks has been out for awhile for whatever reason (Pittman refuses to say). But it has created some snaps for backup guys.

"You certainly don't want Treylon Burks not to play in any game," he said. "Sometimes if you get a little nicked up and you're not able to practice it helps your football team in the long run."

Pittman said there's competition everywhere.

"Bryce Stephens is gonna help us," he said starting the list. "(Kendall) Catalon is going to help us, certainly Jaquayln Crawford has moved into that spot.

"I like our outside receivers with Warren Thompson being one of those guys. I talked about Ketron (Jackson).

"But in that slot position you've got JD (John David White), you have Jaquayln Crawford, you have Bryce Stephens and even Cat's playing on the outside but you could even move him inside as well.

"I've been impressed with Harper Cole, too."

Now if anybody wasn't listed in that listing you might not expect to see them too often.

The point is, though, Pittman probably doesn't know who's ready to be the second go-to receiver and the guess is he won't know for a game or two.