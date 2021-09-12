Offensive Analysis: Breaking Down Arkansas' dominant win against No. 15 Texas

Arkansas (2-0) picked up its first marquee win under second-year head coach Sam Pittman by taking out No. 15 Texas (1-1), a team slated to join the SEC by 2025. The 40-21 win highlighted the strengths of an offense that could light up the scoreboard and make noise in the SEC West. However, it will take a quick start and consistent quarterback play for more wins of this stature.

Running Game Dominates

Arkansas posted a season-high 333 rushing yards and spread the ball well among four running backs and quarterback KJ Jefferson. The Razorbacks’ offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing 7.1 yards per carry. Running back Trelon Smith toted the ball a team-high 12 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. He consistently shook off defenders and picked up key first downs.

Jefferson added 73 yards on 10 carries. Running backs Dominique Johnson (44 yards), A.J. Green (67 yards), and Raheim Sanders (50 yards) each found the end zone and had a long run of at least 19 yards.

Jefferson Shows Growth at Quarterback

Jefferson completed 14-of-19 passes for 138 yards and an interception. He came out a little flat, hesitating on a quarterback keeper on the second drive and missing open receivers. After the redshirt sophomore led a 12-play, 57-yard scoring drive for a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, things started to flow better. Jefferson completed four consecutive passes on the ensuing touchdown drive and then broke off a 34-yard run to set up a field goal for a 16-0 halftime lead.

For the most part, the passing game stayed with short and intermediate routes. Jefferson did show off the deep ball in the third quarter. More long throws might be needed in the future, but the rushing attack allowed the passing game to relax a little bit. Jefferson will need stronger passing numbers as conference play approaches. Tonight, though, showed he can learn on the fly and has the potential to become a solid SEC quarterback.

Drive of the Night

When Texas cut the lead to 16-7 early in the third quarter, it felt like the momentum was switching sides. An interception had set up The Longhorns’ touchdown drive and the Razorbacks had settled for two straight field goals before halftime.

The offense needed a jolt. Jefferson provided it with a 45-yard completion. That set up four running plays, including Smith’s one-yard touchdown. Arkansas then scored 17 more points to seal the win.

Slow Start Still an Issue

Slow starts have become a theme for Arkansas. The Razorbacks punted on their first two drives and settled for field goals twice in the first half. Last week against Rice, Arkansas mustered just seven first-half points. These slow starts likely will not work against the elite SEC teams.

A strong defense can keep the Razorbacks in games, but the offense must pick up the pace from the opening drive.