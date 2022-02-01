Has Lincoln Riley Started Ripple Effect?

Skip to main content
Sooners' Caleb Williams Re-Joins Coach in Los Angeles

It probably shouldn't be surprising Lincoln Riley lands his OU quarterback again

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley has now managed to recruit Caleb Williams to two blue-bloods.

When the current USC coach was at Oklahoma, he got him there and now he's talking him to coming West along with some of his teammates in Norman.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team."

Get ready for a new world order in college football.

Caleb Williams

There is no word about name, image, likeness deals involved here, but you probably don't have to do a lot of digging to uncover that information.

If it's not out now, it probably will be.

Which may be the first step in stemming this tide of players leaving. Don't blame them. You really can't blame the schools or coaches, either.

Everybody is just taking advantage of the rules as they exist.

But the first step in starting to control all this is make everybody accountable and transparent.

Naturally, though, anything done now is going to get lawyers involved, which will probably filter through Northwest Arkansas since Tom Mars of Rogers seems to find himself in the middle of an awful lot of these issues around college sports.

For now, though, the No. 1 players has picked a landing spot.

We'll see what the ripple effect is across college sports.

