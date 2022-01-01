Hogs, KJ, Dominate Outback Bowl

It never was that close and Arkansas fans can celebrate.

The final score of 24-10 didn't give a good clue of the Razorbacks' domination in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday.

It is the most number of wins by the Hogs in a season in a decade since an 11-2 run in 2011.

Penn State couldn't stop a methodical Hogs' passing game and KJ Jefferson had a game that will launch him into the national conversation next season when ranking quarterbacks.

Rocket Sanders looks for running room in Outback Bowl on Saturday. Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson only threw for 90 yards with none of the wide receivers doing anything to answer the question of who will step up and replace Treylon Burks, who is headed to the NFL.

But he ran for 110 before giving way to Malik Hornsby, who ran for another 67 yards before some kneel-downs at the end

The Hogs got on the board first in the game on a 3-yard run by Rocket Sanders as the first half ended to complete a 12-play, 61-yard drive that set the tone for the entire day.

Arkansas was going to run the ball right at the Nittany Lions and see if they could do anything about it.

They did in the second quarter, mainly on a busted secondary coverage by the Hogs that let Sean Clifford find a wide open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 42-yard scoring strike.

But there would be no more touchdowns allowed by the Hogs' defense in this one.

They did give up a second-quarter field goal to the Nittany Lions and the offense couldn't do much in the second quarter.

Penn State fans had hope with a 10-7 lead at halftime.

By the start of the final quarter, that was gone completely. Jefferson started just keeping the ball and there wasn't a whole lot the Nittany Lions could do about it.

Dominique Johnson runs for big gain against Penn State in Outback Bowl. Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson kept it himself up the middle for an 8-yard scoring run with 12:42 left in the third that gave the Hogs a 14-10 lead. Everybody could have gone home then.

Arkansas' defense was already starting to assert itself. When Penn State did get into the red zone, Hogs safety Joe Foucha came away with a couple of interceptions to dash any hopes.

Cam Little kicked a 36-yard field goal with 6:29 to play in the third and Sanders got his second touchdown with 2:08 to play in the third.

Jefferson was named the offensive player of the game.

