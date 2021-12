Follow allHogs throughout the bowl season to catch the latest players and coaches had to say about the upcoming Outback Bowl game between Arkansas and Penn State.

Hayden Henry on final game for linebacker group

Zach Williams takes look at Outback Bowl against Penn State

De'Vion Warren, Myron Cunningham after Outback Bowl practice

Sam Pittman on Tre Williams's DWI

Sam Pittman on first day of Hogs getting ready for Penn State

Isaiah Nichols, Simeon Blair after Thursday's practice

KJ Jefferson, Trelon Smith after Tuesday's practice

Sam Pittman on national signing day

Sam Pittman full Tuesday press conference

John Ridgeway, Tyson Morris talk kicking off bowl practice, professional wrestling

Ricky Stromberg, Montaric Brown after first Outback Bowl Pratice

Outback Bowl coaches in Tampa for contract signing

New Year's Day bowl routine event for Penn State

Pittman makes first appearance in Tampa for Outback Bowl

Sam Pittman on preparations for Outback Bowl