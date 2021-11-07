Photo Recap: Relive The Razorbacks' Thrilling Victory Over Mississippi State

The Razorbacks got back to their winning ways in SEC play Saturday afternoon, defeating the No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 31-28. The nerve-racking victory is the Hogs’ sixth of the season, and with three games remaining, leaves open the possibility of playing in a New Years Day bowl game.

The Razorbacks got off to a strong start racing to a 13-0 lead behind the muscle of running back Dominique Johnson and the leg of Cam Little.

Little kicked three field goals in the game of 46, 48, and 51 yards. Johnson rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Mississippi State shifted the game’s momentum just before half-time when quarterback Will Rogers connected with receiver Jaden Walley on a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to six.

The Bulldogs went on to convert their opening possession of the 2nd half into a six and a half minute, 13-play, 66-yard touchdown drive to take a one-point lead.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson connected with receiver Treylon Burks on a 14-yard touchdown pass to open the fourth quarter to give the Hogs a two-possession lead.

It appeared as if the Razorbacks were well on their way to victory, and then Mike Leach’s team came storming back. The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points to take a 28-23 lead with two minutes remaining to play.

Jefferson then orchestrated a masterful drive that resulted in a 4-yard Dominique Johnson touchdown run with the game on the line. Johnson would also punch in the two-point conversion attempt to give the Hogs a 31-28 lead with 21-seconds remaining.

However, the game was still not over as the Bulldogs drove 53-yards in twenty seconds to set up a potential game-tying field goal.

Mike Leach opted to send out Nolan McCord, who kicked the Bulldogs’ third missed field goal of the afternoon, sealing his team’s fate.

The Razorbacks improve to 6-3, 2-3 in SEC play while the Bulldogs fall to 5-4, 3-3 in SEC play.

