Pittman Confident in Young Wide Receivers With No Experience

There are several newcomers the coaches have liked in fall camp but they are waiting until after the first game for judgements.

Sam Pittman doesn't go into much detail on injuries so there is no Treylon Burks update but it sounds like younger guys will be playing.

"He's still going to be day-to-day status," he said Wednesday in his last conversation with the media.

He admitted it's concerning when one of the best players isn't on the field but he's trying to sound confident they can roll along with some new names.

"We'll be fine," Pittman said. "We have eight or nine guys that can go in there and win games for us and everybody has to start at some point." "

Even in a season opener. The truth is the offense can probably just line up and run the ball down Rice's throat Saturday. When you have bigger and stronger guys they should win the line of scrimmage.

It could open the door for newcomers like Jaquayln Crawford, Bryce Stephens, Ketron Jackson and a host of others. They do have numbers at wide receiver.

"We'll be excited to see those young guys or those inexperienced guys play," Pittman said. "I'm very confident in them though."

That's based on what he's seen in practice. Without a few thousand extra fans who have nearly two years built up not being at a football game.

"Some guys just show up better and some guys show up worse when the lights are on," Pittman said. "I like to play them as early as possible if you ever get that opportunity and see how they look out there, then decide a little bit later about the redshirt."

It doesn't appear COVID will be an issue.

Pittman addressed it and this is what he said, word for unedited word:

"We’re a little over 90%,” Pittman said. “I think it’s 91% fully vaccinated. Then we have another three that are in the process right now that have had their first shot or their last shot, depending on if it was J&J or it was Pfizer. When their timetable comes up, we’ll be at 93.”

They won't be at 100% for whatever reason, although everybody on the football staff and around the players is fully vaccinated.

“Well, it’s up to the kids,” Pittman said. “Certainly we’re trying to educate at all times. There are some teams that say they’re at 100% out there, so obviously it can be done. But for us, I don’t know, I’m proud that that we’re at 93% of at least starting that. And if we can get more that’d be awesome too."