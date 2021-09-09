Everything You Need to Know About Longhorns Before Saturday's Matchup

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's 'All Gas No Breaks' offense should be something Sam Pittman and Barry Odom have seen with different team.

Sam Pittman has said Arkansas is his dream job in the past. Could Arkansas get the dream win of 2021?

The Razorbacks (1-0) are coming off a closer than expected win against Rice to open the season. There’s a clear indication the Hogs aren’t back in SEC contention just yet, though a full offseason to learn the system should help in that aspect.

There’s no telling how many wins Arkansas will grab in conference play. They could, however, show a future SEC team who is in charge Saturday as Texas (1-0) comes to town.

Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom should at least be familiar with the “All Gas No Breaks” offense ran on the Forty Acres by Steve Sarkisian.

Last season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Sarkisian put up 45 points and 443 yards on offense on the way to a 52-3 win.

Last week in Austin, the Horns tallied 435 yards of offense against then-No. 23 Louisiana to start off the year.

Could 2-0 and the official return of Texas be on the horizon?

The Longhorns and Razorbacks will kick off on Saturday at 6 p.m. Here’s everything fans should know entering the weekend. Arkansas

2021 Record: 1-0

Head coach: Steve Sarkisian

Sarkisian is entering his first season with the program

Offensive set: Multiple

Defensive set: 4-2-5

Returning starters on offense: 7

Sam Ehlinger looks to make his mark in the NFL after taking the helm for the past four seasons. In one of the tightest quarterback battles across the country, Sarkisian elected to go with Hudson Card as the starter, and he didn’t disappoint. The Austin native went 14 of 21 passing for 224 yards and three total touchdowns.

Heisman contender and preseason All Big 12 running back Bijan Robinson recorded 176 total yards of offense 24 plays.

QB: Hudson Card, RS Fresh.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Soph*

WR1(Z) : Joshua Moore, RS, Jr.*

WR2(X): Xavier Worthy, Fresh.

SLOT: Jordan Whittington, RS Soph.

LT: Christian Jones, RS Jr.*

LG: Denzel Okafor, RS Sr. *

C: Jake Majors, RS Fresh

RG: Junior Angilau, RS Jr.*

RT: Derek Kerstetter, RS Sr.*

TE: Cade Brewer, Sr. *

* Denotes returning starters

Returning starters on Defense: 5

Pete Kwiatkowski’s new 4-2-5 scheme seems to be working in Texas’ favor after the first week of play. The Ragin Cajuns averaged 2.6 yards per run and were 4 of 13 on third down thanks to strong tackling and persistent coverage

Projected starters on Defense:

JACK: Jacoby Jones, Sr*

DT: Moro Ojomo, RS Jr.*

NT: Keondre Coburn, RS Jr.*

BUCK: Ray Thornton, Grad Transfer

MIKE: Luke Brockermyer, RS Jr.

WILL: DeMarvion Overshwon, Sr*

SAM*: Ovie Oghoufo, Grad Transfer

CB: D’Shawn Jamison, Sr*

FS: Brenden Schooler, Sr.

BS: BJ Foster, Sr *

CB: Josh Thompson, RS Sr*

NICKEL: Anthony Cook, Sr

After Arkansas:

Following the the renewal of the Southwest Conference rivalry, Texas will return home to face Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18. Kickoff is expected to be set for 7:00 p.m.

