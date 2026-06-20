Arkansas Football Adds Commitment from 3-Star Offensive Lineman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The Arkansas Razorbacks added another commitment to their 2027 recruiting class as Seffner, (FL) 3- star offensive lineman Judah Gumbs announced his commitment to the Razorbacks over the likes of Syracuse, Tulane and Missisippi State.

Gumbs, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman, attends Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. Judah previously attended Specially Fit Academy for high school before transferring to Armwood in 2025.

Gumbs, who is a current right tackle for the Hawks and helped them to an impressive 13-1 season in 2025 and a 3-0 record in the 6A district.

He is also the first commit from Florida in the 27 class, as Coach Silverfield looks to build a pipeline in the state for the coming recruiting classes during his time at Arkansas.

Gumbs was blown away by the relationship building process from the Arkansas coaching staff.

“The coaching staff made me feel at home, especially Coach Myers and Coach Johnson,” Gumbs told Razorbacks on SI.. “Coach Silverfield is building something special and I want to be a part of that!".

Judah only made one trip to Fayetteville when he took his official visit on June 5th. His official visit came shortly after receiving an offer from the Razorbacks on May 22nd.

Gumb's strength and size are among the biggest factors in Arkansas' current offensive line room and the type of recruit Coach Ryan Silverfield is trying to bring to Arkansas.

He is the No. 1184-ranked player in the country, No. 90 among offensive tackles, and No. 119 among athletes in the Sunshine State, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Gumbs also received interest from 21 college programs, including Houston, Kansas, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State, Memphis, South Florida, Liberty and many others

Gumbs also took official visits to Syracuse (May 29), Mississippi State (June 12), and Tulane (June 18) before Gumbs announced his intentions to commit to the Razorbacks.

Judah is also the 4th commit this week as he joins 3-star cornerback John Caitlin IV of Denton Ryan (Texas), 3-star cornerback Kevin Grant of Arlington (Texas), and 4-star offensive lineman Alijah Shaw of Overland Park (Kansas)

The Razorbacks currently have 6 offensive line commits with the likes of 4-star Alijah Shaw, Odafe Oruru, 3-star Taegan Parizek, 3-star Henry Fraizer, 3-star Bradley Sturdivant and 3-star Judah Gumbs.

Of the now 20 commits, the Razorbacks have 11 commits on the offensive side of the ball including the likes of 4- star wide receiver Jabari Watkins of Thomasville (Georgia), 3-star quarterback Cason Myers of Auburn (Alabama), 3-star running back Jeremiah Dent of Marion (Arkansas), 3-star wide receiver Darion Moseley of Thompson (Alabama), 3-star tight end Parker Keenan of Clarksville (Tennessee).

The Razorbacks had many struggles on the field last year, including giving up 29 sacks, which ranked No. 105 in the country and No. 12 in the SEC.

Silverfield addressed this issue by bringing in 7 offensive linemen out of the transfer portal prior to graduate transfer Davion Weatherspoon was deemed ineligible for an additional year.