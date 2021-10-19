ProHogs: Who Played in NFL Last Week

    • October 19, 2021
    Pro Hogs During Week 6 of NFL Schedule as Alex Collins Gets Start
    Pro Hogs During Week 6 of NFL Schedule as Alex Collins Gets Start

    Hunter Henry scores touchdown for third straight week, Kamren Curl has big game for Washington Football Team
    Here is a look at how the 15 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

    BEST OF WEEK 6

    Alex Collins, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    Collins posted his first 100-yard rushing performance since 2017 in Seattle’s 23-20 overtime setback on Sunday Night Football at Pittsburgh. The fifth-year pro started for the second time this season and ran for 101 yards, the third-most in his career, on 20 carries and scored a touchdown. He scored his second touchdown of the year on a 2-yard carry that capped off a nine-play, 70-yard drive that brought the Seahawks within one possession. Collins’ 225 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns this season rank second on the Seahawks.

    Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots

    For the third consecutive week, Henry found the end zone with a touchdown reception in New England’s 35-29 defeat to Dallas. He caught a 20-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter from quarterback Mac Jones in the first quarter, and finished the game with two grabs for 25 yards. This is the second three-game scoring stretch of his career and the first since he was a rookie in 2016 with the San Diego Chargers. The fifth-year pro has totaled 22 receptions for 241 yards, the 11th most receiving yards among all NFL tight ends.

    Kamren Curl, S, Washington Football Team

    Curl registered a season-high eight tackles, but Washington to Kansas City, 31-13. Curl also recovered his first career fumble in the second quarter, which led to a Washington touchdown. The second-year pro has totaled 30 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery this season.

    Armon Watts, DT, Minnesota Vikings

    Watts produced a strip sack to help Minnesota defeat Carolina 34-28 in overtime. In the fourth quarter, he sacked quarterback Sam Darnold for a loss of eight yards and a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. According to PFF, Watts’ grade of 81.5 is the sixth-highest among all NFL interior linemen.

