How Former Hogs in NFL Did Last Week

Updating how former Arkansas players did last week in NFL games

Here is a look at how the 15 former Arkansas football players active on NFL rosters fared this past weekend in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

BEST OF WEEK 4

McTelvin Agim, Denver Broncos (DE): Agim was active for the first time this season in Denver’s 23-7 setback to Baltimore. The second-year pro contributed one tackle, his first career half-sack and a pass defensed while playing in 19 snaps. He teamed up with LB Von Miller to wrap up Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson for 0 yards on 1st and 25, helping hold the Ravens to a fourth quarter field goal.

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks (RB): Collins rushed for a season-high 44 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown in Seattle’s 28-21 win at San Francisco. He scored on a 14-yard rush – his 17th career touchdown – in the fourth quarter, which extended the Seahawks’ lead to 28-13. Collins also contributed two receptions for 34 yards. Appearing in his third game of the season this week, the fifth-year pro has produced season totals of 77 rushing yards on 13 carries (5.9 ypc).

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (TE): Henry caught his first touchdown as a member of the Patriots, but New England fell 19-17 to Tampa Bay in Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro on Sunday Night Football. He caught an 11-yard pass from QB Mac Jones for his 22nd career score, giving New England a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. With the score, New England scored in the first half for the 90th straight game, extending an NFL record. The tight end ranks tied for second on the Patriots with 14 receptions this year.

Armon Watts, Minnesota Vikings (DT): Watts set a career-high by making seven tackles (four solo), while playing a season-high 45 snaps in Minnesota’s 14-7 defeat to Cleveland. He bested his previous high of five tackles set last year against Atlanta.

Full Pro Hogs Performances List

Brandon Allen, Cincinnati (QB): Did not play vs. Jacksonville

Kamren Curl, Washington (S): 60 snaps against Atlanta

Trey Flowers, Detroit (LB): Inactive for game against Chicago (shoulder and knee)

Feleipe Franks, Atlanta (QB): Three snaps against Washington

Jerry Jacobs, Detroit (DB): 28 snaps against Chicago

Jonathan Marshall, New York Jets (DL): Played 9 snaps against Tennessee

Jason Peters, Chicago (OL): Played 58 snaps against Detroit

Darius Philon, Las Vegas (DL): Played 3 games this season

Frank Ragnow, Detroi (OL): Played 11 snaps against Chicago

Jeremy Sprinkle, Dallas (TE): Played 27 snaps in win over Carolina

Deatrich Wise, New England (DE): Played 58 snaps against Tampa Bay

On NFL Practice Squads or Injured Reserve

Hjalte Froholdt, Houston (OL)

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco (LB)

Xavier Kelly, Baltimore (DL)

Jeremiah Ledbetter, Arizona (DL)

Randy Ramsey, Green Bay (LB)

Chris Smith, Baltimore (DE)

Jonathan Williams, Washington (RB)