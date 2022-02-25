Haselwood Answers Sooners' Lunatic Fringe

Skip to main content

Hog Fans Will Take Haselwood's Motivation from Wherever

Transfer Jadon Haselwood has made most noise around Razorback football lately ... calling out Sooners' Lunatic Fringe

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been quiet around Arkansas football for nearly two months.

While Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman may like it that way, his new transfer wide receiver made a little bit of news last week.

Oklahoma fans in the Sooners Lunatic Fringe (yes, just about everybody has a segment like that) resorted to sounding a little like a first-grader over Jadon Haselwood transferring to the Hogs.

Haselwood responded on social mediaL:

What the Hogs got in Haselwood, by all reports, is a physical and relentless blocker who can also make the wow-type of catch and score touchdowns (three against TCU last season).

Adjusting to a new quarterback isn't exactly new.

He started at OU catching passes from Jalen Hurts, transitioned to Spencer Rattler and finished with Caleb Williams behind center.

John Hoover over at All Sooners had maybe the best description of Haselwood's time in Norman:

Haselwood was like a finely tuned race car that was first sent out on a dirt track, then busted a wheel, and was was ultimately driven by the wrong driver. None of the challenges he faced were placed there by him.

Haselwood correctly pointed out he's coming to a conference where everybody plays a tough, physical game. Some can point out the Big 12 doesn't exactly have that style from top to bottom in he league.

Argue that until you get tired of the headache.

Jadon Haselwood-OU
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33.
Jadon Haselwood-OSU
Jadon Haselwood-OU-TCU

In Fayetteville he will be welcomed ... if he can make THE big play when it has to be made.

That's one of the biggest question marks around a team that is trying to keep the program's curve headed in an upward trajectory.

Haselwood may be the answer.

If nothing else to prove some folks on social media wrong. Motivation seems to come from that area these days. Hog fans really don't care.

They just want catches ... and wins.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

