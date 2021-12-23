Razorback Football Brings Holiday Cheer

Santa came to the University of Arkansas football facilities to help the Hogs hand out presents and find out whether Arkansas kicker Cam Little was a good boy and made all his kicks this year.

"We decided we wanted to give back to the community so we had a bunch of groups to the facility and gave them a tour, and we had a lot of fun, bounce arounds and stuff laid out," linebacker Grant Morgan said. "Even Santa made an appearance."

Little and Morgan joined safety Joe Foucha and several other Razorbacks in the indoor practice facility to give out goody bags that included various items placed into backpacks by the players, along with official Arkansas footballs each child could take around to get signed.

"It's a huge opportunity to give back to kids who look up to us and maybe one day want to play Razorback football," Little said. "I think it's just a huge opportunity for us to give back."

There were also bounce houses and chances to play with members of the Razorback team as the positive energy was high.

While Razorback communications didn't indicate for sure who stood in for the jolly head elf, some watching the video indicated they thought St. Nick might want someone to turn on the jukebox.

The Yvonne Richardson Center is name for the daughter of former Arkansas Razorback men's basketball head coach Nolan Richardson. Yvonne passed away at age 15 from leukemia. Hog fans who were around for the 1994 championship run recall the emotional stories dedicated to her memory following the game.

Both the Yvonne Richardson Center and the Boys and Girls club have missions to provide children opportunities they might not normally get to experience otherwise.

