Little Named Freshman All-American

Skip to main content

Little Named to Freshman All-American Team

With accuracy matching best in school history, Cam Little picks up honor from writers

Freshman kicker Cam Little has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

In his first year on campus, Little took over the Razorbacks’ kicking duties and never wavered.

He connected on 20 of his 24 field goal attempts and was a perfect 46-for-46 on extra points to lead the Hogs with 106 points and help push the Arkansas offense to its most points scored (402) since 2015.

Little’s freshman campaign etched his name in the Arkansas record books in numerous places in 2021 with his 20 made field goals matching Todd Wright’s 1989 total for third-most in a single season.

Cam Little-LSU

Little’s field goal percentage (83.3%) is the fifth-best in school history and the best by an Arkansas kicker since 2013.

His 46 PATs match the seventh-most in a single season in Arkansas history and the most since Cole Hedlund’s school record 58 in 2015.

Little’s 106 points equal Alex Tejada’s 2009 season and marks just the sixth 100-point season by a Razorback kicker in history.

Little joins an elite group, becoming the 11th Arkansas freshman to earn Freshman All-America status from the FWAA, which started in 2001.

Last year, teammate Jalen Catalon became the first Hog to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors since Dre Greenlaw in 2015.

Cam Little

Recommended Articles

Arkansas FWAA Freshman All-Americans

2021 – Cam Little, K

2020 – Jalen Catalon, DB

2015 – Dre Greenlaw, LB

2013 – Alex Collins, RB, Hunter Henry, TE

2010 – Alvin Bailey, OL

2005 – Jonathan Luigs, OL, Felix Jones, KR, Darren McFadden, RB

2001 – Shawn Andrews, OL, Lawrence Richardson, DB

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

allHOGS Front Page

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Cam Little
Football

Little Named Freshman All-American

5 minutes ago
Keith Smart-LSU
Men's Basketball

QUICK LOOK: Smart's Press Conference Monday Morning

2 hours ago
Dwight McGlothern-Ole Miss
Football

Another LSU Defender Joining Hogs

15 hours ago
Aliyah Boston-Emrie Ellis-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

Hogs' Come Up Short Against No. 1

16 hours ago
Drew Sanders-Ole Miss
Football

Hogs Land Alabama Linebacker Transfer

17 hours ago
Mike Neighbors-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Mike Neighbors Postgame Against Top Team

18 hours ago
Makayla Daniels-South Carolina
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs Postgame After Loss to South Carolina

18 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Can Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys Save the World?

Jan 16, 2022