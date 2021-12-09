Pair of Hogs on All-SEC Freshman Team

Arkansas freshmen running back Raheim Sanders and kicker Cam Little were named to the All-SEC Freshman team by the league office Thursday.

Sanders ranked second in the SEC among freshmen rushing for 499 yards on 101 carries (5.8 yards per carry) and tied for the league’s freshman lead running with three touchdowns.

He added 11 catches out of the backfield for 109 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown, scoring four total touchdowns on the season.

Raheim Sanders joins Cam Little on All-SEC Freshman team. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Against Ole Miss, the Rockledge, Florida, native ran for a season-high 139 yards, the highest single-game total by any Razorback this year.

Rawleigh Williams III was the last Hog to earn a spot on the All-SEC freshman team in 2015. Sanders produced the most rushing yards by an Arkansas freshman since Devwah Whaley totaled 602 in 2016.

Little connected on 19-of-23 field goals and made all 43 point-after attempts this season.

Kicker Cam Little first Hogs' kicker on freshman team since 2010.. Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

He led SEC freshmen kickers in field goals made and is tied for second nationally. His 19 makes are tied for the fourth-most in a single-season in school history.

Todd Wright was the last Arkansas freshman kicker to make 19 or more field goals in a season, recording 20 in 1989. Little becomes the first Razorback kicker to earn the honor since Zach Hocker in 2010.

The Razorbacks will meet Penn State in the Outback Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2022.

