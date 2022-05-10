Where Hogs Stand in Post-Spring Practice Ranking

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Get Top 10 Ranking in First Post-Spring Poll

Even with high expectations, three other league teams ranked above Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked ... at least for now.

Any post-spring ranking is only slightly behind those way-too-early rankings that come out right after the championship game.

In the CBS Sports poll, conducted right after everybody got through with spring drills, came out over the weekend and Sam Pittman's Razorbacks finished at No. 10.

That's about in line with Hog fans' expectations for a season that are high, most of it based on having KJ Jefferson at quarterback, a wealth of running backs and a lot of questions in other spots.

Sam Pittman-Alabama

Here's what CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd said about the Hogs' ranking:

"Remember when Arkansas "lost" the bidding war with Missouri for Eli Drinkwitz and had to settle for Sam Pittman? Yeah, me either."

The good news is the Hogs have only two teams on the schedule in front of them in Alabama (at No. 1, what else, right) and Texas A&M (No. 7).

The bad news is there are three teams in the Top 25 behind the Hogs with Ole Miss at 13th, Brigham Young No. 22 and Cincinnati at No. 25.

For the Razorbacks, it's a starting point.

Pittman knows all of that means absolutely nothing in May.

Sam Pittman-Spring 02

He also probably knows a stumbling start like last season's opener against Rice won't work again, despite everyone dismissing Cincinnati in the Sept. 3 opener.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Taking them too lightly and stumbling out of the blocks could prove to be awkward.

Expectations tend to cause such things.

HOGS FEED

I MAY BE WHY ARKANSAS HASN'T WON A COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

K.K. ROBINSON JOINS SEC FOE

HOGS TAKE BIG STEP TOWARD SEC WEST TITLE

WHAT ARE ODDS HOGS COULD WIN SEC CHAMPIONSHIP?

MOTHER'S DAY ABOUT IMPACT, NOT PERFECTION

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Tags
terms:
Arkansas RazorbacksWPSSam Pittman
2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Sam Pittman-LSU
Football

Where Hogs Stand in Post-Spring Practice Ranking

By Andy Hodges22 minutes ago
Dave Van Horn-UAPB
Baseball

My Apologies to Dave Van Horn

By Kent Smith21 hours ago
KK Robinson
Men's Basketball

KK Robinson Has Found New Home in SEC

By Andy HodgesMay 8, 2022
Jalen Battles-Auburn
Baseball

Big Homer, Taking Advantage of Second Chance Prove Huge

By Andy HodgesMay 8, 2022
Graduate Reagan Murphy gets a hug from mom, Jessica following Brighton's outdoor socially distanced graduation ceremony at their football stadium, Saturday, Aug. 01, 2020, in Brighton, Mich.
Hogs News

Mother's Day About Impact, Not Perfection

By Kent SmithMay 8, 2022
Jalen Catalon
Football

Where Are Hogs in Early Odds to Win SEC Championship?

By Andy HodgesMay 8, 2022
Robert Moore-Auburn
Baseball

Throwing Away Chance at Win on The Plains

By Andy HodgesMay 7, 2022
Evan Taylor-Auburn
Baseball

Wild Start to Series with Auburn for Razorbacks

By allHOGS StaffMay 7, 2022