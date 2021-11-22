Not Losing Twice to Alabama

After losing 15 straight games to the Crimson Tide, the next game has been bigger stumbling block

Losing to Alabama is one thing, but twice in one season has been a bigger problem for decade and a half.

Arkansas is 5-9 in games the next week after getting beat by the Crimson Tide for 15 straight years.

That's Sam Pittman's problem this year. He needs to avoid Alabama beating them two weeks in a row.

He only talked about the Crimson Tide after the 42-35 loss Saturday that really wasn't that close of a game most of the way. Alabama had a two-score edge most of the time.

As quickly as the Hogs cut it to a one-score game, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young would hit a big pass for part of his record-setting night and it was back to a bigger lead.

Most Hog fans have been counting the Missouri game Friday as a guaranteed win.

The Tigers did struggle starting the season but Eli Drinkwitz apparently has things figured out with two straight wins in November, qualified for a bowl game and third in the SEC East.

Oh, and Missouri has a five-game winning streak over Arkansas. The Hogs have won once since the two teams started playing every year in 2013.

There were talking heads in the media when Missouri was announced as an addition to the SEC it would take them a decade before they could compete with the Hogs on a regular basis.

Now the Hogs were drained and beat up after being relevant with Alabama to the end. They even had a slim path to having a shot to tie the game on an onsides kick that got Treylon Burks absolutely clocked.

We won't know about anyone's health until Pittman's press conference at noon Monday. Well, at least we'll know as much as he wants to us to know.

The Hogs began practices Sunday for Missouri.

Arkansas will have a short week and need short memories.

Losing twice to Alabama in one season is another streak that needs to end.