September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

If Jefferson Struggles, Has Time Arrived for Malik?

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the first man up but if Texas shuts him down or he struggles offensive coordinator Kendal Briles may speed things up with Malik Hornsby.
Author:

Quarterback KJ Jefferson may be facing the best defensive talent he's faced when he lines up against Texas on Saturday night.

He's had three starts. LSU in 2019, Missouri in 2020 and Rice last week. That LSU team nearly got beat by the Longhorns, in case you're wondering.

In the opener last week, Jefferson struggled early. Sam Pittman put a lot of that on nerves, but the inconsistency is consistent with what coaches have complained about in the spring and fall camp.

They want him to run. The Longhorns' defense is talented and experienced. A lot more than the Owls could manage last week.

Recommended Articles

If Jefferson does struggle, will it be time for offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to pull the trigger and put Malik Hornsby in the game?

We haven't seen Hornsby on the field this season. It would be a complete change of pace and while he wouldn't be the fastest player on the field against Texas he is considerably faster than Jefferson.

But, make no mistake about it, maybe the biggest key in the game is what Arkansas' offense can do against the Longhorns.

Sorry, folks, but Barry Odom can only scheme so much to offset the talent the Longhorns have, starting with star running back Bijan Robinson and a quarterback in Hudson Clark that had a good opener against Louisiana.

But the biggest storyline for tonight's game is the Hogs' offensive start.

Malik Hornsby
Football

Another Slow Start by Jefferson Could Get Hornsby in Game for Hogs

090421-Montaric Brown-Jalen Catalon
Football

What Are Three Biggest Keys for Razorbacks, Longhorns, in Series Renewal?

091021-Tim Tebow
Football

Tebow Thinks Electric Atmosphere Around Fayetteville Could Be Good for Razorbacks

091021-Jordan Rodgers
Football

See What SEC Network's Rodgers Thinks About Hogs’ Chances Against ’Horns

091021-Ryan McGee-Marty Smith
Football

SEC Network Show Hosts McGee, Smith Looking for Good Matchup with Hogs-’Horns

Tyson Morris
Football

How the Hogs’ Offense Does Against Texas’ Defense Likely Key to Saturday’s Game

Jordan Whittington
Football

Everything You Need to Know About Longhorns Before Saturday's Matchup

092119-Tyson Morris-02-2
Football

It's Texas and Here's How You Can Watch, Listen to Razorbacks' Game