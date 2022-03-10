John Ridgeway on Going All Out at Pro Day

Skip to main content

Ridgeway on Learning From Mistakes Players Made at Combine

Eliminating the nerves for Pro Day after NFL Combine something players try to do

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If any Arkansas players looking to keep playing in the NFL have helped their draft status, John Ridgeway may be at the top of the list.

He continued that Wednesday with his Pro Day workout before about 30 NFL team scouts and others in indoor workout facility.

A big part of it is learning from last week's NFL Combine and reading about the mistakes made ... and learning from it.

John Ridgeway-Pro Day
Jamil Walker-Pro Day

"You go from the combine, and you see everybody flustered and they get a little anxiety going through it," Ridgeway said Wednesday. "You just learn from their mistakes or learn from your mistakes. Bring it to the Pro Day, just take take care of it. Just go balls to the wall."

Like some other players, Ridgeway worked through folks there trying to, well, play the politics that are involved at times in the NFL.

"Make sure you talk to all the coaches, network with them, make sure they all know you" Ridgeway said. "Make sure you’re in good standing with them and basically just show them that you can be a good fit for their team."

Here are his numbers from the workout (^ from NFL Combine /// * from Arkansas Pro Day /// times are unofficial):

John Ridgeway 99 DL 6-5^ 321^

Hand ________________________ 10”^

Arm _____________________ 33 3/8”^

Bench ________________________ 25*

Vertical Jump _______________ 28”*

Broad Jump _________8’5”^ / 8’4”*

40-yard dash ________________ 5.3^

Short Shuttle________4.73^ / 4.69*

L Drill/3 Cone_______________ 7.90*

