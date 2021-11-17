Where Does Arkansas Rank In College Football Playoff Picture?

The Hogs improve their status in the College Football Top 25 rankings after the win over LSU

A guaranteed top 25 finish in 2021 for Arkansas? It's not out of the realm yet.

The Razorbacks moved up 4 spots from No. 25 to No. 21 following their 16-13 overtime win against LSU. Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will close out the season on the road against No. 2 Alabama before taking on Missouri in the regular season finale.

The Hogs trusted their defense and run game to keep things moving in the bayou. Quarterback KJ Jefferson was responsible for 183 total yards of offense and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the defense allowed just over 300 yards of offense to the Tigers and recorded three turnovers.

A fourth quarter field goal from LSU's Cade York sent the game into overtime tied at 13. Arkansas' Cam Little would hit a game-winning 37-yard field goal following an interception from LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

"Such a hard-fought game. It was ugly, beautiful and all in between," Arkansas' Sam Pittman said postgame. "It wasn't pretty, but we kept fighting. When that ball went through the uprights, it was one of the prettiest things I have ever seen."

So much has changed in the past two seasons under Pittman. The Hogs hadn't won a conference game since 2017 following the firing of Bret Bielema. They went 0-14 under Chad Morris prior to his firing in 2019, and closed out the year 0-8 once more.

Pittman brought three conference wins to Fayetteville in 2020. Arkansas clinched a six-win season and became bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

Arkansas was one of six teams from the SEC represented in the CFP rankings on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide remained still at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, following wins on Saturday. Ole Miss moved up three spots to 12th after a 29-19 win over Texas A&M

The Aggies moved down 5 spot from No. 11 to No 16. Mississippi State, following its win over Auburn, moves up to No. 25.

Kickoff on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium against Alabama is set for 2:30 p.m.

