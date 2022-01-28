Can KJ Be 'Grim Reaper' for Hogs?

Skip to main content

KJ Jefferson Should Take Andy Reid's Advice to Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City coach told quarterback to "be the Grim Reaper" ... can KJ do that for Hogs?

It's actually pretty good advice Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it," Reid said after the wild finish to the Chiefs' playoff win over Buffalo last week.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had that chance in October when the Razorbacks couldn't convert a two-point conversion after time had run out and lost by a point to Ole Miss.

Sorry, but close doesn't cut it.

KJ Jefferson

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's running was big part of final drive in wild game against Ole Miss.

100921-KJ Jefferson-Marvin Gentry-2

Can Razorbacks' quarterback KJ Jefferson be the "Grim Reaper" in 2022 like Patrick Mahomes is for Kansas City?

KJ Jefferson

It was tough going for the Razorbacks and KJ Jefferson against national champions Georgia.

KJ Jefferson

KJ Jefferson's two-point conversion pass after regulation against Ole Miss couldn't get the win.

KJ Jefferson-Outback Bowl

The microscope will be on Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson in 2022 to take complete charge on the field.

When Jefferson had the chance to be the Grim Reaper, he overthrew everybody. It happens.

But coming in as one of the top four quarterbacks in the SEC in 2022, KJ needs to be the Grim Reaper.

Like Mahomes. Cam Newton is who Jefferson has always wanted to play like. He may need to be more like Mahomes in what promises to be a competitive league race this year.

"He made everybody around him better, which he's great at," Reid said about Mahomes on Sunday. "He just does it effortlessly."

That's what Jefferson needs to be.

We saw signs of it last year. Georgia was one of those things that happens at times, plus the national champions last year were playing at a level the Hogs hadn't quite figured out yet.

Recommended Articles

Against Ole Miss and Alabama, Jefferson didn't make THE play when it had to be made. He never could get on track in the Auburn debacle.

But that's in the rearview mirror.

While going 9-4 has all Hog fans' expectations shooting through the roof, Sam Pittman knows going backwards will not make things as pleasant about this time next year.

Which calls for a take-charge leader on the field. Like Mahomes.

012322-Andy Reid-Bills-Denny Medley

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told quarterback Patrick Mahomes to "be the Grim Reaper" when things look grim.

012322-Patrick Mahomes-Bills-Denny Medley-1-2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during playoff win over Buffalo to reach AFC Championship game.

012322-Patrick Mahomes-Bills-Denny Medley-2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes flips a pass to keep a play alive in win over Buffalo Bills in playoffs.

012322-Patrick Mahomes-Bills-Denny Medley-5

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambling during the NFL playoffs.

012322-Patrick Mahomes-Bills-Denny Medley-6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dives for the end zone pylon in playoff win over Buffalo Bills.

012322-Patrick Mahomes-Bills-Jay Biggerstaff-2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Grim Reaper.

012322-Patrick Mahomes-Bills-Jay Biggerstaff-3

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles against Buffalo in a wild last two minutes of their playoff game.

"He looks at it like, 'I want to get you,'" Reid said about the Chiefs quarterback who will be playing Sunday to reach a third Super Bowl. "That's the way he approaches every day. Every time he comes in that huddle, he says, 'let's be great.' That's a great characteristic to have. When he says it, it's not corny — it doesn't come off that way."

After minor cleanup on a knee injury he played through last year, we'll hear all the right things about Jefferson through spring, summer and preseason practices.

The proof will come when they start keeping score.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

KJ Jefferson
Football

Can KJ Be 'Grim Reaper' for Hogs?

53 seconds ago
012122-Buzz Williams-Texas A&M-crant-5
Men's Basketball

Did Things Shake Out How Hog Fans Needed This Past Week?

1 hour ago
Jersey Wolfenbarger-LSU
Women's Basketball

Hot-shooting Razorbacks' Domination

12 hours ago
University of Arkansas Razorbacks gymnast Maggie O Hara performs during the 2021 NCAA Women Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena.
Hogs News

Gymbacks Cleared to Compete; Alabama of Gymnastics Awaits

13 hours ago
Mike Neighbors-LSU
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Mike Neighbors Postgame After LSU

13 hours ago
Makayla Daniels-LSU
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs' Daniels,Ramirez Postgame After LSU Win

13 hours ago
Eric Musselman-Missouri
Men's Basketball

Musselman on Facing Bob Huggins for First Time Saturday

20 hours ago
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Men's Basketball

Wade on Defense Helping Hogs' Offense

21 hours ago