Can KJ Be 'Grim Reaper' for Hogs?

It's actually pretty good advice Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it," Reid said after the wild finish to the Chiefs' playoff win over Buffalo last week.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had that chance in October when the Razorbacks couldn't convert a two-point conversion after time had run out and lost by a point to Ole Miss.

Sorry, but close doesn't cut it.

Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Images Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's running was big part of final drive in wild game against Ole Miss. Can Razorbacks' quarterback KJ Jefferson be the "Grim Reaper" in 2022 like Patrick Mahomes is for Kansas City? Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics It was tough going for the Razorbacks and KJ Jefferson against national champions Georgia. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Images KJ Jefferson's two-point conversion pass after regulation against Ole Miss couldn't get the win. Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports The microscope will be on Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson in 2022 to take complete charge on the field.

When Jefferson had the chance to be the Grim Reaper, he overthrew everybody. It happens.

But coming in as one of the top four quarterbacks in the SEC in 2022, KJ needs to be the Grim Reaper.

Like Mahomes. Cam Newton is who Jefferson has always wanted to play like. He may need to be more like Mahomes in what promises to be a competitive league race this year.

"He made everybody around him better, which he's great at," Reid said about Mahomes on Sunday. "He just does it effortlessly."

That's what Jefferson needs to be.

We saw signs of it last year. Georgia was one of those things that happens at times, plus the national champions last year were playing at a level the Hogs hadn't quite figured out yet.

Against Ole Miss and Alabama, Jefferson didn't make THE play when it had to be made. He never could get on track in the Auburn debacle.

But that's in the rearview mirror.

While going 9-4 has all Hog fans' expectations shooting through the roof, Sam Pittman knows going backwards will not make things as pleasant about this time next year.

Which calls for a take-charge leader on the field. Like Mahomes.

"He looks at it like, 'I want to get you,'" Reid said about the Chiefs quarterback who will be playing Sunday to reach a third Super Bowl. "That's the way he approaches every day. Every time he comes in that huddle, he says, 'let's be great.' That's a great characteristic to have. When he says it, it's not corny — it doesn't come off that way."

After minor cleanup on a knee injury he played through last year, we'll hear all the right things about Jefferson through spring, summer and preseason practices.

The proof will come when they start keeping score.

