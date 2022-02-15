Skip to main content

Music City Bowl Is Way-Too-Early Projection for Hogs This Year

Spring practices haven't started, but the projections for the 2022 season are starting

Is there ever a time when it's not okay to talk football?

Not in the SEC. It just means more and all.

For Arkansas, though, if Brett McMurphy's way-too-early projection at Action Network is correct, the Music City Bowl in Nashville will be the bowl destination this season.

After finally getting to a bowl game for the first time since 2016 this past season, many Razorback fans were hoping to get used to something a little bigger.

KJ Jefferson-Outback Bowl
Dominique Johnson-Outback Bowl
Dominique Johnson
010122-Dominique Johnson-mm
Malik Chavis-Outback Bowl
Raheim Sanders-Outback Bowl
Sam Pittman-Outback Bowl
Kendal Briles-Penn State
Fans-Outback

The Hogs dominated Penn State in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa. That's not the expectation.

Playing in Nashville a few days before New Year's isn't the goal for most of the fans after last year's 9-4 season and national ranking.

Recommended Articles

McMurphy rounded up the usual suspects — Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia — for the College Football Playoff and threw in Texas A&M for the Sugar Bowl.

Other SEC teams he projects in bowl games are Kentucky in the Outback, Tennessee in the Texas Bowl against the Longhorns, Florida in the Citrus and LSU in the Gator Bowl.

He has Ole Miss in the Las Vegas Bowl, Auburn in the Liberty Bowl and Mississippi State in the Birmingham Bowl.

The only SEC teams he doesn't have projected to go bowling this year are South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

KJ Jefferson-Outback Bowl
Football

Where Hogs Are Projected to Go Bowling?

1 minute ago
Matt Hobbs-Arkansas
Baseball

Lots of Unproven Pitchers for Hogs

2 hours ago
JD Notae-Missouri
Men's Basketball

Forget Mizzou Team You Saw at BWA

17 hours ago
JD Notae-Alabama
Women's Basketball

Does Ranking Really Matter for Hogs?

20 hours ago
Matthew Stafford-Super Bowl
Football

We Rank the Top 10 Super Bowl Ads

Feb 14, 2022
Eric Musselman-Missouri
Men's Basketball

Musselman Confident Hogs Will be Ready

Feb 14, 2022
Joe Burrow-Aaron Donald-Super Bowl
Football

How Former Hog Nearly Got into Super Bowl LVI

Feb 13, 2022
Brandon Allen-Super Bowl
Football

Super Bowl Notes: Only Ex-Hog, Cost of Ads

Feb 13, 2022