Where Hogs Are Projected to Go Bowling?

Is there ever a time when it's not okay to talk football?

Not in the SEC. It just means more and all.

For Arkansas, though, if Brett McMurphy's way-too-early projection at Action Network is correct, the Music City Bowl in Nashville will be the bowl destination this season.

After finally getting to a bowl game for the first time since 2016 this past season, many Razorback fans were hoping to get used to something a little bigger.

The Hogs dominated Penn State in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa. That's not the expectation.

Playing in Nashville a few days before New Year's isn't the goal for most of the fans after last year's 9-4 season and national ranking.

McMurphy rounded up the usual suspects — Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia — for the College Football Playoff and threw in Texas A&M for the Sugar Bowl.

Other SEC teams he projects in bowl games are Kentucky in the Outback, Tennessee in the Texas Bowl against the Longhorns, Florida in the Citrus and LSU in the Gator Bowl.

He has Ole Miss in the Las Vegas Bowl, Auburn in the Liberty Bowl and Mississippi State in the Birmingham Bowl.

The only SEC teams he doesn't have projected to go bowling this year are South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

