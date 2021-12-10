Another Razorback Invited to Play in Senior Bowl

Arkansas redshirt senior long snapper Jordan Silver has been invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Silver is the second Razorback to be invited this season, joining defensive lineman John Ridgeway.

The most prominent college all-star game brings the top collegiate prospects from around the country together to showcase their talent and connect with personnel from all 32 NFL teams in preparation for the draft.

Jordan Silver first Razorbacks' long-snapper to get invited to Senior Bowl. Ted McClenning/allHOGS Images

This year’s Senior Bowl takes place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala., at Hancock Whitney Stadium on NFL Network.

Serving as the Razorbacks’ primary long snapper the last four seasons, Silver has appeared in 46 career games and totaled 459 snaps.

Working with kicker Cam Little and holder Reid Bauer, the Branson, Mo. native helped Arkansas’ field goal and extra point operation convert 19-of-23 field goal attempts and all 43 point after tries.

He helped Bauer average 40.0 net yards per punt.

Silver would become the first Razorback long snapper to appear in the game, and alongside Ridgeway, become the 76th and 77th players to appear in the game since it began in 1950.

Under second-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks won eight games during the regular season, the most regular season wins for the program since 2011 , and will meet Penn State in the Outback Bowl at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

