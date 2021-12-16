No Hogs on All-SEC Signing Team

If our inaugural All-SEC Signing Team is any indication, the future in conference play doesn’t look good for the Hogs, but it does look good for SEC defenses.

Not one Arkansas recruit made the list.

Because the list is done by position, Belleville, Mich., safety Myles Rowser ranks higher than one player on this list, but since he has yet to sign with the Hogs, he wouldn’t have made the list even if three safeties didn’t rate higher than him.

The All-Defense team filled up almost immediately as SEC teams corralled almost all the nation’s top recruits on that side of the ball.

At one point, more than half the defensive slots were full, including both defensive ends and two of the three defensive line slots, while Missouri’s Luther Burden filled the only on the offensive side of the ball as the nation’s top receiver.

It is important to note that no recruits listed as "athlete" made the list as that doesn't correlate with an actual position.

OFFENSE

QB: Walker Howard / LSU / 6-0, 186 lbs. 5S / St. Thomas More HS / Lafayette, La.

RB: Brandon Robinson / Georgia / 5-10, 218 / 5S / Germantown HS / Madison, Miss.

RB: Jamarion Miller / Alabama /5-10, 200 / Legacy HS / Tyler, Texas

OL: Kiyaunta Goodwin / Kentucky / 6-8, 305 lbs. / 4S / Charlestown HS / Charlestown, Ind.

OL: Elijah Pritchett / Alabama / 6-7, 290 / 4S / Carver HS / Columbus, Ga.

OL: Will Campbell / LSU / 6-5, 300 / 4S/ Neville HS / Monroe, La.

OL: Kam Newberry / Texas A&M / 6-4, 304 lbs. / 4S / Atascocita HS / Humble, Texas

OL: Tyler Booker / Alabama / 6-5, 335 / 4S / IMG Academy / Bradenton, Fla.

TE: Jake Johnson / Texas A&M / 6-5, 224 / 4S / Oconee County HS / Athens, Ga.

WR: Luther Burden / Missouri / 6-2, 205 lbs. / 5S / East St. Louis HS / East St. Louis, Ill.

WR: Evan Stewart / Texas A&M / 6-1, 175 lbs. / 5S / Liberty HS / Frisco, TX

DEFENSE

DE: Jeremiah Alexander / Alabama / 6-2, 235 lbs. / 5S / Thompson HS / Alabaster, Ala

DE: Marvin Jones, Jr. / Georgia / 6-4, 242 lbs. / 5S / American Heritage HS / Plantation, Fla.

DL: Walter Nolan / Texas A&M / 6-5, 300 lbs. / 5S / Powell HS / Powell, Tenn.

DL: Keithian Alexander / Georgia / 6-4, 320 / 5S / IMG Academy / Bradenton, Fla.

DL: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy / Texas A&M / 6-4, 260 lbs. / 4S / Lakeland HS / Lakeland, Fla.

LB: Shemar James / Florida / 6-3, 210 / 5S / Faith Academy / Mobile, Ala.

LB: Shawn Murphy / Alabama / 6-2, 222 lbs. / 4S / Unity Reed HS / Manassas, Va.

LB: Jalon Walker / Georgia / 6-4, 225 / 4S / Salisbury HS /Salisbury, N.C.

CB: Jaheim Singletary / Georgia / 6-1, 170 lbs. / 5S / Riverside HS / Jacksonville, Fla

CB: Julian Humphrey / Georgia / 6-0, 175 / 4S / Clearlake HS / Houston, Texas

S: Kamari Wilson / Florida / 6-1, 188 / 4S / IMG Academy / Bradenton, Fla.

