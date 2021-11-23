Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hogs' OL Coach Named One of Semifinalists for Broyles Award

    Cody Kennedy has improved Arkansas' offensive line in one season and is now on shorter list for Broyles Award
    Author:

    Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

    The Razorbacks’ offensive line has blossomed under Kennedy’s watch this year, paving the way for the SEC’s second-best rushing attack.

    Four Arkansas ball carriers have gained 400-plus yards on the ground this season, marking the first time a Hogs' offense has had four 400-yard rushers since 1975 when they averaged 320 rushing yards per game and totaled a then-school record 3,523 yards on the ground.

    Thanks in part to the offensive line, Arkansas is averaging 222.3 yards per game on the ground, the program’s best mark since 2006 when the Hogs averaged 228.5 rushing yards per game behind the legs of two 1,000-yard rushers in running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones.

    Recommended Articles

    Kennedy’s unit is also a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive line in the country.

    A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America will next choose five finalists from the list of semifinalists and then an overall winner.

    Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story

    080721-Cody Kennedy
    Football

    Kennedy Listed Among Top Assistant Coaches

    2 hours ago
    Lane Kiffin-Liberty
    Football

    We Don't Know What We Don't Know

    5 hours ago
    Connor Vanover-Kansas State
    Men's Basketball

    Watch-Listen to Hogs vs. Bearcats Tonight

    10 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Kansas State
    Men's Basketball

    Holding Off Second-half Surge

    17 hours ago
    Mike Neighbors-SMU
    Women's Basketball

    Hogs Find Way to Pull Out Win

    19 hours ago
    Erynn Barnum-SMU
    Women's Basketball

    Hogs' Barnum, Ramirez: Finding Way to Win

    19 hours ago
    Sam Pittman-Alabama
    Football

    Did Sam Over-rule Briles Against Bama?

    Nov 22, 2021
    Dalton Wagner
    Football

    Who's Coming Back to Hogs?

    Nov 22, 2021