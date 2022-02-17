Sam Pittman Officially Names New Assistants

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has added Deke Adams and Dominique Bowman to the coaching staff, which hasn't exactly been a secret for several weeks.

Adams will coach the Razorbacks’ defensive line and Bowman the team’s cornerbacks.

Multiple reports from various sources citing public documents put Adams' salary at $400,000 and Bowman at $300,000. Both contracts include incentives that could provide raises.

In addition to Adams' annual salary, he will receive up to eight tickets to each Arkansas home football game and tickets to all UA home games for other sports for his wife and children.

Jeremy Brevard / USA TODAY Sports

He gets a Nike Elite Allowance of $2,000, a $7,200 annual car allowance and golf club membership to either Fayetteville Athletic Club or Paradise Valley Golf Course.

He can receive bonuses of half a month's salary for an appearance in the SEC Championship Game. That goes up to a full month salary for winning the conference title.

An appearance in the College Football Playoff earns him 1.75 months salary, making it to the national championship game bumps it to two months, and winning it all makes it three months, which for him would be an additional $100,000.

A Citrus Bowl berth earns him 1.25 months salary, while a selection in the Outback, Texas, Gator, Belk, Music City or Liberty Bowls is a month's salary ($33,333). Any other bowl game is worth a half month salary. The incentives are non-cumulative.

He has 90 days of temporary housing and moving expenses paid, which shall not exceed $25,000.

There is other expected language in his contract concerning termination for cause and convenience.

Marshall Athletics

Bowman joins the Hogs after spending the 2021 season at Marshall, where he helped the Thundering Herd’s pass defense rank 28th overall in the FBS and second in Conference USA allowing just 204.6 yards per game

Bowman's deal is identical to Adams', though obviously the bonuses are worth less since his annual salary is $50,000 less.

He spent one year at Marshall after serving as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Tennessee-Martin.

Bowman also served as the defensive backs coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello during the 2016 season.

In one year under Bowman, Marshall defensive backs Steven Gilmore and Micah Abraham both earned second-team All-Conference USA honors. Gilmore picked off a team-best three passes and broke up eight more while Abraham broke up a league-high 14 passes to rank fourth nationally.

Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports Arkansas Communications

Deke Adams File

Birthdate: January 20, 1972

Birthplace: Meridian, Miss.

College: Southern Miss, 1995 B.S. Psychology and Sport Administration; 1996 M.S.

Family: Wife – Alexis; Sons – Jaylen and Jordyn

Coaching Experience

1997 Jacksonville State (Defensive Line)

1998-2000 Pearl River CC (Linebackers)

2001-02 Pearl River CC (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary)

2002-04 Ouachita Baptist (Defensive Line)

2005 Ouachita Baptist (Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line)

2006 North Carolina A&T (Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line)

2007 North Carolina A&T (Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers)

2008 Louisiana-Monroe (Linebackers/Player Development)

2009-11 Southern Miss (Defensive Line)

2012 North Carolina (Defensive Line)

2013-15 South Carolina (Defensive Line)

2016 East Carolina (Defensive Line)

2017-18 North Carolina (Defensive Line)

2019 Mississippi State (Defensive Line)

2020 Florida International (Defensive Line)

Playing Experience

1991-94 Southern Miss

Dominique Bowman File

Birthdate: February 14, 1985

College: Lambuth, 2008

Coaching Experience

2014-15 Cordova HS (Defensive Coordinator)

2016 Arkansas-Monticello (Defensive Backs)

2017-18 UT Martin (Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs)

2019-20 Austin Peay (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary)

2020-21 UT Martin (Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs)

2021 Marshall (Cornerbacks)

Playing Experience

2005-08 Lambuth