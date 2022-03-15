Photos From Razorbacks' First Spring Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's football time ... at least for a few weeks.

Arkansas held the first of what will be 15 spring practices on Sunday inside Razorback Stadium.

And, by all appearances, the Razorbacks looked much more polished than what a lot of teams look like the first time they've officially taken the field.

Here are photos from Sunday's first practice:

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Up next, the Hogs will take Monday off before returning to the stadium for the second of 15 spring practices Tuesday.

They will hold their third practice on Wednesday before heading out for spring break before returning next week and completing the remainder of the practices.

The Hogs are set to hold an open practice on April 16, but it is not a Red-White Scrimmage. They will hold three more practices after that with the final one being held on April 23.

The Garth Brooks concert in April 24 takes a long time to set up, so the 16th will be the final time they're able to go inside the stadium for spring drills.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Pittman was stressing hard an urgency of getting on and off the field. He was not shy during any of the drills about getting the point across, either. At times, it was offense against defense. Other times everything was a skeleton drill, working against air. They spent a good bit of time on working on special teams, primarily the punt team.

During all of the drills, there did not seem to be a lack of organization or players heading the wrong direction. Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.