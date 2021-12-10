Stromberg Makes a Decision About Future

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Pittman Gets Another Starting Lineman to Come Back

    Center Ricky Stromberg announced he's coming back for his senior year and that's two starters for Sam Pittman's offensive line
    Sam Pittman has what he wants — another experienced offensive lineman coming back for Arkansas.

    Junior Ricky Stromberg has decided to come back for a senior year, waiting a year to put his name into the NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Dalton Wagner had announced he was coming back before Thanksgiving.

    He has been a three-year starter in the front and has become a pivotal member.

    Stromberg was a second team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press. Stromberg's 74.8 overall offensive grade is the second-best on the Arkansas offensive line (Beaux Limmer - 76.0), and his 77.2 run block grade is the third-best among SEC centers, according to Pro Football Focus.

    Stromberg is widely considered to be one of the better offensive linemen in the country with a professional future and will likely be on a lot of preseason list of honors next year.

    He has started 31 of the 33 games he has played at Arkansas under three different offensive line coaches.

