RECRUITING ROUND-UP: Busy Weekend for Hogs Football
Despite the snow, Arkansas had a busy weekend with recruiting visits and potential transfer announcements.
There was the good news – Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders and LSU defensive back Dwight McGlothern, Jr., a former five-star and four-star respectively, announced their transfers to Arkansas.
Drew Sanders, Transfer, OLB
Alabama Crimson Tide
Dwight McGlothern, Jr., Transfer, DB
LSU Tigers
Then on Monday, South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin announced he would also transfer to Arkansas.
There was also not so good news. Potential Tulsa defensive tackle transfer Jaxon Player announced Sunday night that he would return home to play for Baylor.
Then there were all the players we could officially confirm braved the weather to visit the Hogs. Below is a list of who all made it and their highlights.
Ashton Porter, DE
Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress (TX) / 2023
Luke Hasz, WR/OLB
Bixby HS, Bixby (OK) / 2023
Romelo Bell, DE/DL
Pulaski Academy, Little Rock (AR) / 2023
Connor Stroh, OT/OG
Wakeland HS, Frisco (TX)
Cole Adams, WR
Owasso HS, Owasso (OK) /2023
Joey Su'a, T
Bentonville HS, Bentonville (AR) / 2023
Kaleb James, DE/DT
Mansfield HS, Mansfield (TX) / 2023
Parker Livingstone, WR
Lovejoy HS, Lucas (TX) / 2024
Eli Wisdom, QB
Shiloh Christian HS, Springdale (AR) / 2023
Jamarion Parker, RB/WR
Cardinal Ritter College Prep HS, St. Louis (MO) / 2025
Troy Ford, Jr., MLB/DE
Calvary Day HS, Savannah (GA)
Allen Thomason, OL
Pulaski Academy HS, Little Rock (AR) / 2023
LaDavion Frost-Harris, QB
Conrad HS, Dallas (TX) / 2025
Cameron Harris, WR
Benton HS, Benton (AR) / 2022
Stran Smith, QB
Benton HS / Benton (AR) / 2022
Walker Davis, T/NG/LS
Benton HS, Benton (AR) / 2023
Darien Bennett, RB/LB
Parkview HS, Little Rock (AR) / 2023