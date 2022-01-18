RECRUITING ROUND-UP: Busy Weekend for Hogs Football

Despite the snow, Arkansas had a busy weekend with recruiting visits and potential transfer announcements.

There was the good news – Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders and LSU defensive back Dwight McGlothern, Jr., a former five-star and four-star respectively, announced their transfers to Arkansas.

Drew Sanders, Transfer, OLB

Alabama Crimson Tide

HIGHLIGHTS

Dwight McGlothern, Jr., Transfer, DB

LSU Tigers

HIGHLIGHTS

Then on Monday, South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin announced he would also transfer to Arkansas.

There was also not so good news. Potential Tulsa defensive tackle transfer Jaxon Player announced Sunday night that he would return home to play for Baylor.

Then there were all the players we could officially confirm braved the weather to visit the Hogs. Below is a list of who all made it and their highlights.

Ashton Porter, DE

Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress (TX) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Luke Hasz, WR/OLB

Bixby HS, Bixby (OK) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Romelo Bell, DE/DL

Pulaski Academy, Little Rock (AR) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Connor Stroh, OT/OG

Wakeland HS, Frisco (TX)

HIGHLIGHTS

Cole Adams, WR

Owasso HS, Owasso (OK) /2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Joey Su'a, T

Bentonville HS, Bentonville (AR) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Kaleb James, DE/DT

Mansfield HS, Mansfield (TX) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Parker Livingstone, WR

Lovejoy HS, Lucas (TX) / 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

Eli Wisdom, QB

Shiloh Christian HS, Springdale (AR) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Jamarion Parker, RB/WR

Cardinal Ritter College Prep HS, St. Louis (MO) / 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

Troy Ford, Jr., MLB/DE

Calvary Day HS, Savannah (GA)

HIGHLIGHTS

Allen Thomason, OL

Pulaski Academy HS, Little Rock (AR) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

LaDavion Frost-Harris, QB

Conrad HS, Dallas (TX) / 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

Cameron Harris, WR

Benton HS, Benton (AR) / 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Stran Smith, QB

Benton HS / Benton (AR) / 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Walker Davis, T/NG/LS

Benton HS, Benton (AR) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Darien Bennett, RB/LB

Parkview HS, Little Rock (AR) / 2023

HIGHLIGHTS