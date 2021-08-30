Reports say Ridgeway has appendectomy over weekend

August 30, 2021
Reports Say Ridgeway Out Indefinitely After Appendectomy
Whole Hog Sports first reported Monday morning that defensive lineman John Ridgeway has undergone an appendectomy and status going forward is not known.
Arkansas Communications

Whole Hog Sports first reported Monday morning that defensive lineman John Ridgeway has undergone an appendectomy and status going forward is not known.

Senior transfer defensive lineman John Ridgeway could be out for awhile according to a report in WholeHogSports.com on Monday morning.

"John Ridgeway posted a picture of him in a hospital," host Tye Richardson said on The Morning Rush on ESPN Arkansas.

Murphy said he understood from his sources it was an appendectomy for the big lineman that was expected to be a big contributor inside.

"You can look at different sources for how quickly people can come back from an appendectomy," said Tom Murphy of the Democrat-Gazette, who broke the story.

We are expecting to get more information from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman in his press conference at noon today.

The first depth charts of this season are expected to be released over the next three days, but Ridgeway (6-6, 326) was expected to provide some key stopping power in the middle of the Razorbacks' defensive front.

We expect an updated story after Pittman's noon press conference ahead of Saturday's opening game against Rice at Razorback Stadium.

