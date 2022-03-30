Speed on Bench Doesn't Exactly Help Hogs on Field

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Very few players have won football games sitting on the bench.

Apparently somebody at Arkansas has figured that out with Malik Hornsby, who just might be in the discussion for fastest players in program history.

We might know Thursday when we hear from Sam Pittman for the first time since spring break.

The players already know it.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

"I’m pretty excited to see him wherever we end up putting him at on the field because that man is fast," running back AJ Green said after Tuesday's practice.

Probably the recurring theme for spring practice will be what happens with Hornsby and if offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and the staff can figure out how to get him on the field somewhere with the ball in his hands.

"Actually good to be able to get him in there for his speed," running back Raheim Sanders said. "He’s a good quarterback, but I feel like you can put him at any position, and he can execute it just with his speed and IQ of the game."

We'll probably hear a lot from the running backs this spring. They are all talented, not afraid of microphones and pretty good players.

Hornsby running some plays at wide receiver was one of the major buzzes coming out of the first practice coming back from spring break.

At quarterback, Hornsby hasn't exactly had a lot of opportunities. He completed 5-of-12 passes for 46 yards last season. He ran 24 times for 136 yards.

When you can run the ball for nearly two yards per attempt than pass, well, there aren't many coaches that are going to fling it around.

If he can catch the ball, wide receiver may be his spot.

KJ Jefferson will be the starter for the next two seasons. Oh, Pittman likes to act like it's an open competition but that's more for show than anything else.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Transfer Cade Fortin has gotten some attention in the early spring drills along with Lucas Coley, then there's Kade Renfro coming back from a knee injury suffered in practice for the Outback Bowl

You get the idea there is some hoping one of them emerges as a backup.

That simply if Hornsby wants to see the field, most of it's not going to be playing quarterback.

It's looking more and more, though, folks want him on the field with the ball in his hands.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

"He’s a Swiss Army Knife," cornerback Khari Johnson said. "He’s got speed. Wherever we put him at in this offense, He’s an explosive talent."

All of which doesn't help a whole lot sitting on the bench.

But may be changing this year.

