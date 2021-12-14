Hogs' Personnel, Practice Schedule for Outback Bowl

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Sam Pittman on Treylon Burks' Decision, Personnel, Penn State

    Watch complete press conference Tuesday with the practice schedule for the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.
    Sam Pittman talked with the media Tuesday about getting cornerback Montaric Brown and other players to come back for another year, Treylon Burks' two decisions and what he's seen from Penn State ahead of the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

