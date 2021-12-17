Hogs' Transfer Portal to Get Crowded Soon

The focus on bowl practices leading up until today has been on evaluating and developing players who don’t traditionally see a great deal of playing time. It’s a strategy that will culminate in a scrimmage today that is reportedly designed around these younger players.

From the outside, it looks like a great opportunity to create growth and depth that would normally be delayed until spring practices.

However, it’s much more than that.

It’s an opportunity for players who want to be on the field in Razorback red to do everything they can to show coaches they can potentially be a high level contributor deserving of investment this spring.

It’s also an opportunity for coaches to send an indirect message that it’s just not going to happen at Arkansas, and, if playing time is important to a player, it might be best to look for it elsewhere.

Sam Pittman and his staff still have at least six scholarships that could potentially be filled. The plan is to fill one with highly rated safety Myles Rowser, who is committed to the Hogs, but chose not to sign in the early signing period.

Other scholarships could be taken up by quarterback Kade Renfro, who is currently a walk-on despite being a scholarship player previously at Ole Miss. With him expected to make a legitimate push for the back-up spot this spring, it’s hard to imagine Renfro not earning a scholarship in the near future.

The possible return of super senior John Ridgeway would also take up one of those scholarships.

There’s also high-value targets still in play in the high school ranks and the transfer portal, with even more high quality transfers coming available after spring practices. Those scholarships are going to get filled.

Here’s the issue.

Schools have to get back down to 85 scholarships. That means gentle nudging of players who find themselves deep on the depth chart is going to be needed.

Unfortunately, the rules of the business means more players will have to leave for the situations discussed above to be able to take place.

With former Top 250 recruit Darin Turner hitting the portal yesterday, the Hogs have seen seven players officially transfer.

Fans can expect more following today’s scrimmage as coaches have conversations about the reality of earning playing time now that the recruiting class is signed.

One name not to anticipate in the transfer portal just yet is back-up quarterback Malik Hornsby.

He will get every opportunity to improve between now and the end of spring practice. However, if his battle with Renfro and current freshman quarterback Lucas Coley doesn’t work out this spring, Hornsby will immediately go on the transfer watchlist.

The impact of super seniors taking spots that normally would be available will most likely drive transfer numbers up higher this year than in years past.

Whether fans like it doesn’t matter. Transfers are a major part of the game that is here to stay.

It will have a huge impact on how things go in November.

How coaches manage it in December will determine whether that impact is positive.