What Time Will Arkansas Kickoff Against Auburn?

October 4, 2021
SEC Announces Early Kickoff For Arkansas vs. Auburn

The Hogs will kickoff early at home against Bryan Harsin's squad
Early kickoffs used to be custom for Arkansas football. They'll be heading back to that for at least another week. 

The SEC announced the No. 13 Razorbacks (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will return to Razorback Stadium to host No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 1-0 SEC) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. The Hogs will travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on No. 17 Ole Miss this Saturday, Oct. 9. 

Where you can watch the game, however, is still up in the air. The league will determine that next week and the game will be on either CBS or ESPN, which are the two most-available networks for the game.

On the road against No. 2 Georgia, Arkansas received a taste of its own medicine they handed to Texas A&M. Unable to stop the run, the Bulldogs rushed for 275 yards and three scores, with three running backs averaging over 5.0 yards per carry. 

READ MORE: 'Hell, I Don't Know': Sam Pittman Didn't Have Much Excuse for Dismal Performance

Georgia was without starting QB JT Daniels and turned to veteran backup Stetson Bennett to lead the way. He was a footnote on the afternoon, throwing just 11 times for 72 yards. 

Then again, why throw it when the rushing attack works to a charm? 

Arkansas rushed for a season low 78 yards on the day. Quarterback KJ Jefferson went 8 of 13 passing for 64 yards. When coming in the fourth quarter, backup Malik Hornsby struggled as well, finishing 2 of 3 for 22 yards.

Auburn is coming off its best win of the year, a comeback victory over LSU in Baton Rouge. Bo Nix shined, going 23 of 44 for 255 passing yards and a touchdown. A late score from running back Jarquez Hunter propelled Auburn to a 24-19 win. 

The Tigers return home to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Georgia in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. 

READ MORE: Hogs Can't Handle Spotlight, Failing Miserably at Georgia

