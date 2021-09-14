Party on Field After Beating Texas Turns Out to Be Expensive

The SEC imposed a big penalty on Arkansas for the fans getting on the field Saturday night but there probably won't be any complaints.

Near the end of Saturday night's 40-21 win over the hated Texas Longhorns, word had already whipped through the Razorback Stadium crowd.

Athletics director Hunter Yurachek reportedly told some students to "have fun" if Arkansas closed out the win.

"Fun" for many of the 74,531 was storming onto the field when the game ended and it was a scene that will likely live in Razorback lore for awhile.

Arkansas has been fined by the Southeastern Conference after fans stormed the field Saturday night, the league announced Monday.

The Razorbacks will have to pay $100,000 because it is the second offense, although most students weren't in school the last time it happened (2014). The fine will go toward the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

READ MORE: Pittman will keep running until defense decides stop it

“Access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times,” the policy reads. “For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area.

“It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Granted, the Hogs don't have a lot of experience with this whole rushing the field thing.

Arkansas' first violation came in 2014, when fans stormed the field following Arkansas’ 17-0 win over LSU that snapped its 17-game SEC losing streak.

A third offense would draw a fine of $250,000, as would any subsequent offenses, regardless of when it occurs because there is no timeframe for the penalties to reset. The policy applies to all sports.

Follow All Hogs on Twitter.

Follow All Hogs on Facebook.