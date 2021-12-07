SEC Shorts Features Arkansas Again

Publish date:
SEC Shorts Parodies How Hogs' Got into Bowl Dance
Weekly series makes Razorbacks comedic focal point once again
The guys over at SEC Shorts love highlighting Arkansas and this week's installment is no different.
After each school goes through the awkwardness of dealing with the bowl it will dance with, Arkansas tries to get into the dance, which is confounding to the person checking the guest list.
Once Arkansas finally gets in, it's obvious it's been a while. He just doesn't know how to conduct himself properly.
OTHER SEC SHORTS FEATURING ARKANSAS THIS YEAR
Arkansas Moves Out of the SEC Basement
Arkansas Keeps Texas from Backing Out of SEC Agreement
Arkansas Chooses Wisely in Coaching Search
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!