Stromberg Ready to Take Leadership Role

Center Ricky Stromberg has been starting for three years and now he's wanting to be more vocal in leading experienced group.

It seems like yesterday Ricky Stromberg was a freshman a lot of folks had high hopes for and now he's in his third year and Arkansas' offensive line has high expectations.

That hasn't been the case in awhile.

But this year there are big things expected from a group that has developed talent that's been together a while.

And Stromberg is ready to step up his role.

"I want to be a better leader this year and be vocal," Stromberg said. "I don't think last year I was as vocal. This year, I need to do more for our unit. And overall, just improve my run-game blocking."

Ricky Stromberg at Wednesday's practice said later he's going to be more vocal as a leader this year. Andy Hodges

The run blocking hasn't been the biggest problem area for the Razorbacks the last few years, though.

It's seemed at times the pass rush in the past has beaten the quarterback to the delivery point.

"We need to take a step up in protection," Stromberg said after fall camp practices wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. "Keep progressing in the run game but really take a step up in our protection and help our quarterbacks out."

On the outside, Treylon Burks is the star, De'Vion Warren has made some plays over his career that has lasted long enough to gain tenured status but the rest is potential.

Just like the quarterback.

KJ Jefferson is the starter but Malik Hornsby has gotten a lot of attention through fall camp.

Neither has consistently made plays in games. Jefferson did play well in last year's season-ender against Missouri, but that is one game against a team that didn't really game-plan him as the starter.

Now every opponent will have a plan.

That's why the offensive line is going to be critical. There are some second-year guys that will be counted on for key depth, which is always the most important part for the line.

Jalen St. John at Wednesday's final fall camp practice is one of backups looking for playing time in offensive line. Photo by Andy Hodges

Ty'Kieast Crawford, Jalen St. John and Marcus Henderson are all trying to get playing time.

"They keep progressing over camp," Stromberg said about that group. “Marcus is really athletic, he’s going to be a really good player. Jalen is strong and big, same with Ty’Kieast.

"They’re going to be really good players for us. They keep getting better and better and striving."

And Stromberg is ready to be one of the leaders.