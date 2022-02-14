We Rank the Top 10 Super Bowl Ads

The one thing about living in Arkansas is rarely is there a reason to cheer a specific team in the Super Bowl.

Even with former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen serving as the back-up quarterback for Cincinnati, fans were split as to whether that was enough to justify cheering for a team led by former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Of course, that justification doesn't make sense as both teams featured former SEC quarterbacks targeting former LSU receivers, but no need in arguing with the unreasonable.

What it does mean is a long-standing tradition of those watching from the 501, 870 and 479 centers around the hope that we'll get hit with a bevy of commercials worth talking about the following day. What started with beer bottles playing a football game continues with what we have deemed Super bowl LVI's Top 10 commercials.

Each year, we see emerging themes. For the first time in a long time, there were almost no heavy-handed commercials promoting a social value. The closest thing we had to a theme was that the future of electric vehicles is definitely here.

However, there were two commercials that pulled at the heart strings, so before we get into our Top 10, we'd like to take a moment to acknowledge them.

1. KIA - Robo Dog

2. Toyota - McKeever Brothers

So before we start counting down our Top 10, we need to acknowledge one honorable mention. Arnold Schwartzenneger as Zeus moving into retirement with his wife Hera is definitely worthy of a glance. And, while it didn't make our list, it is worth noting the laughable irony of an Avacados from Mexico ad running during the Super Bowl, a day after the U.S. reportedly suspended legally importing them.

Honorable Mention: BMW - Zeus & Hera

Now for the featured event as we count down the Top 10 commercials made for this year's Super Bowl.

10. ATT - Zac Efron Gigifies Fishing

9. Headspace - Sleep with John Legend

8. Oikos - Dad Strength

7. Sam Adams - Your Cousin From Boston (Dynamics)

6. Bud Light Seltzer - Land of Loud Flavors

5. Flamin' Hot Cheetos - Push It

4. Amazon Alexas - Mind Reader

3. GM - Dr. Evil

2. Pepsico - Road to the Super Bowl

1. Rocket Mortgage - Dream House with Anna Kendrick and Barbie

• allHogs home page

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.